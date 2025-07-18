 Skip to content
Ladysmith warns of scam calls claiming to be town staff

Robocalls falsely offer services the town does not provide
Morgan Brayton
The Town of Ladysmith is warning residents about fraudulent robo-calls. Anyone who receives a suspicious call should contact the town to verify. Personal information should never be shared over the phone unless the caller’s identity can be confirmed. (Black Press file photo)

The Town of Ladysmith is warning residents about scam robo-calls falsely claiming to be from municipal staff.

Reports suggest the calls refer to internet or fibre services, which the town does not offer. 

While only a small number of complaints have been received, officials are reminding residents that the town does not use automated calling systems. Any legitimate calls from the Town of Ladysmith will come from a real person.

Robocall scams typically attempt to collect personal or financial information by posing as government agencies, utility providers or other trusted organizations. Common tactics include claiming a payment is overdue, threatening service disconnection, offering rebates or requesting updated account details.

Residents should not share personal information over the phone unless they can confirm the caller’s identity. Anyone who receives a suspicious call claiming to be from the town is encouraged to hang up and verify the call by contacting City Hall at 250-245-6400.

