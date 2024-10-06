Ladysmith weighs in on boundary change that lumps them in with Parksville

New riding of Ladysmith-Oceanside combines communities on either side of Nanaimo, with 2 ridings in between

Brenda Blanchard — Ladysmith — I can’t agree with the change. I like to be a part of a larger riding and I want to be a part of Cowichan all the way to Nanaimo. Being part of Parksville and Qualicum doesn’t make any sense and we’re divided.

With the next provincial election less than a month away, the Chronicle asked locals if they were aware of what riding they were a member of.

In the B.C. election Ladysmith and area residents voted in the Nanaimo-Cowichan riding, but that is no more. In November 2022 B.C.’s Electoral Boundaries Commission made a series of recommended changes throughout the province, based on growing population in areas. They recommended three ridings covering an area from Saltair/Ladysmith through Nanaimo and Parksville north to Qualicum Beach and Lasqueti Island.

The commission noted that Nanaimo is too large for a single electoral district. So it proposed to divide the city into two ridings: Nanaimo-Gabriola, which includes the northern downtown core north to Departure Bay as well as Gabriola Island; and Nanaimo-Lantzville, which includes the growing northern half of the city as well as the closely linked community of Lantzville. This change means that communities to the north and south of the two new Nanaimo ridings now find themselves in the new horseshoe riding of Ladysmith-Oceanside, whose future MLA would have to drive through the two Nanaimo ridings to get to the most southern and northern parts of the riding.

We asked individuals if they knew of the new riding boundaries and what was included. Here are some of the responses:

Steve Wilkinson — Ladysmith — I think it makes more sense that we’re connected with the south area than the north, as most services are done in the south.

Kenn Kristofferson — Ladysmith — It’s absurd by land boundaries, but I guess they’re trying to level out the population density, but that doesn’t even really make sense. What’s happening with us has nothing to do with people on Lasqueti who are homesteading and really have no services.

Elaine Laymen — Ladysmith — I think the change is foolish. I think the needs of people on Lasqueti, the needs of Ladysmith and the needs of the other north parts are all different. To have an election outcome determined by totally different areas is not right and the economics are totally different.

Marie Sumpter — Ladysmith — If anything we should be part of Duncan, North Cowichan and Chemainus. Lasqueti really, I can see being with Thetis, Penelekut and that but going that far north, really?

Mike Sumpter — Ladysmith — It doesn’t make any sense. Whose idea was this. Ya look at it, we’re now part of the Cowichan Regional District, we’re part of Nanaimo/Ladysmith School District 68 and now we’re part of Parksville, etc. provincial election area. Who are we?