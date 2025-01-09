Ladysmith Yacht Club wishes clubhouse fair winds

The floating clubhouse of the Ladysmith Yacht Club is now settled in its new home at the Maple Bay Marina

In the early hours of Dec. 29, 2024, the floating clubhouse of the Ladysmith Yacht Club embarked on a journey to its new home.

Built by club members and volunteers over several years in the 1990s and officially opened in 1998, the clubhouse was carefully towed out of Ladysmith Harbour on its way to Maple Bay Marina.



For 26 years, the clubhouse served as the backdrop for numerous celebrations and club events, as well as personal milestones such as weddings, birthdays and celebrations of life. It was also the site of the club's Learn to Sail program, offering youth in the community the opportunity to develop sailing skills.



In recent years, the club executive explored various options for the clubhouse after their moorage agreement with the Oak Bay Marine Group (OBMG) was scheduled to end April 1, 2025 due to a reconfiguration of the marina.



“We worked with OBMG to find a new space, but the cost of moving the clubhouse far outweighed the benefit so we chose to put her for sale,” said Ladysmith Yacht Club’s outgoing Commodore Diane Charles.



In May 2024, club members approved a motion to sell the building. By November, the club received an offer from Maple Bay Marina, which aligned with their vision for the clubhouse's future — a new home where it would continue to contribute to the community.



While the move marks the end of an era for the club, the organization itself is thriving. In recent years, membership has surged and 2025 will see the club celebrating its 40th anniversary. The club has a full schedule of events planned for the year, hosted at various locations around Ladysmith.



Despite saying goodbye to their iconic clubhouse, Ladysmith Yacht Club members remain committed to the club’s mission and will continue to enjoy 100 feet of reciprocal moorage at OBMG Ladysmith Marina, which will remain the club's primary home.