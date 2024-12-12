Ladysmith's Gonzales named SwimBC’s Male Swimmer of the Year

With the support of his coach, the teen strives for healthy balance

Colton Gonzales, pictured with his father and head coach of the Ladysmith Chemainus Orcas Swim Club, has been named SwimBC's Provincial Male Swimmer of the Year for 2024.

1 / 1 Colton Gonzales, pictured with his father and head coach of the Ladysmith Chemainus Orcas Swim Club, has been named SwimBC's Provincial Male Swimmer of the Year for 2024. Advertisement

Ladysmith’s Colton Gonzales has been named SwimBC’s Provincial Male Swimmer of the Year for 2024. Representing the Ladysmith Chemainus Orcas Swim Club, the 15-year-old has earned national attention in competitive swimming for his achievements.

“It’s pretty cool,” Colton said about the recognition. “I know a bunch of the previous guys who got it and to think I’m on the same level as that is pretty cool.”

The recognition from SwimBC, the governing body for competitive swimming in the province, gives the young swimmer confidence he is headed in the right direction.

"It reaffirms that what I’m working toward is there, my efforts are being rewarded and people are looking at me," he said.

What is he working toward?

“Hopefully the Olympics,” Gonzales said noting that his next big meet will be in Victoria next year.

When asked about the dates of those Trials, 15-year-old Gonzales admitted he wasn’t sure and deferred to his dad, Brandon Gonzales, who is also head coach of the Orcas.

“I just go and swim fast,” the teen joked.

Gonzales confirmed that his son is training for the Canadian Swimming Trials in Victoria in June 2025. These trials will serve as the selection event for national-level swimmers aiming to represent Canada in upcoming international competitions.

"That's the height of swimming in Canada," the coach said.

Gonzales shared his pride in his son’s accomplishments and talked about what it’s like balancing his dual roles as both dad and coach.

“It’s impressive to see not only as a coach but as a parent,” Gonzales said. “I tell people, I can’t make him do anything, it’s his choice to do the things that he wants to do. The massive ingredient is that he loves it.”

The teen’s love for swimming is evident and has kept him dedicated for almost a decade of swim training.

"Every time I’m in the water, I’m happy,” he said. “The feel of the water and the competition — it drives me.”

While Gonzales is clearly driven, it’s important to both him and his coach that he has a life outside of swimming.

“Colton only trains five days a week,” Brandon Gonzales explained, “Someone at his level might train eight to 10 times a week, plus gym sessions. We focus on balance because I want longevity and health — not just in swimming, but in life.”

In recent years, the sports world has reckoned with the intense pressures placed on elite athletes. Competitors like gymnast Simone Biles prioritized her mental health during the Tokyo Olympics, tennis star Naomi Osaka took time off from the pressures of intense competition to focus on her well-being, and swimmer Michael Phelps has spoken openly about his battles with depression. These actions have sparked important conversations about the need for balance in competitive sports.

The Gonzales family’s balanced approach reflects this evolving mindset.

“Too much of any one thing is not good,” Head Coach Gonzales said. “Even if you love it, if you do it too much, it turns into work. I want Colton to still love swimming and not be scarred by the dedication it can take to go far.”

Gonzales hopes to foster not only Colton’s success but also a lifelong love of swimming.

“I’m not trying to create superstars; I’m trying to create healthy, strong people,” he said.

As Colton Gonzales continues to garner recognition, like the Provincial Male Swimmer of the Year title from SwimBC, and pursue his Olympic dreams, he does so with joy, balance and the support of his family and community.