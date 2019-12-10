A section of Lagoon Road will be reduced to single lane traffic due to sewer line work on Tuesday, Dec. 10 until 5 p.m. and throughout the rest of the week between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Lagoon Road reduced to single lane traffic due to sewer line work

Crews will be working from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the remainder of the week

A section of Lagoon Road will be reduced to single lane traffic due to sewage work on Tuesday, Dec. 10 and throughout the rest of the week.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., crews will be working on the connection and main extension of the sewer line to a residence in the 300-block of Lagoon Road. This may slow down motorists driving to and from Esquimalt Lagoon’s south entrance.

READ MORE: West Shore sees drop in traffic violations

Road mediation will also cause lane closures throughout the rest of the week.

Traffic controllers will be on Lagoon Road to direct traffic. Drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians and reminded to follow traffic instructions, reduce their speed, and use caution in the area.

