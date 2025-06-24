Lake Country teen in unsafe minivan ride caught speeding 160 km/h without licence

'This had all the ingredients of an imminent tragedy'

B.C. Highway Patrol (BCHP) is glad three teenagers are unharmed and hope they are receiving the message in regards to safe driving after the vehicle they were in was pulled over for speeding.

On Wednesday, June 4 at 4:30 a.m., a minivan sped past a police cruiser going 160 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 97 south of Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country.

According to BCHP officer Cpl. Michael McLaughlin, the driver was 16 years old and was behind the wheel without a license. Additionally, he had two other teenagers lying in the back of the minivan with yard tools and a lawn mower.

In total, the teenager was served with $955 in violations including:

Excessive speed, section 148(1) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act;

No driver’s licence, section 24(1) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act;

Operate vehicle with too many passengers (no rear seats), section 39.02(e) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act Regulations;

The vehicle was also impounded for seven days.

Officers called the teen's parents, who confirmed he didn't have permission to drive the vehicle. The parents of the other teenagers thought their kids were at home sleeping.

This had all the ingredients of an imminent tragedy, said McLaughlin. Parents, make sure you talk to your kids. Teach them well to help them have a safe summer on B.C. highways.