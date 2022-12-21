Lake Cowichan Freeman, granddaughter win ‘Set for Life’ lotto

It’s been a pretty good couple of months for Lake Cowichan’s Pat Weaver.

In September the former Lake Cowichan town councillor was awarded Freewoman of the Town, the highest honour any person is able to receive by the council.

Then, on Dec. 12, Weaver and her granddaughter Erin Robertson won $675,000 after scratching a $5 BC Lotto Set for Life scratch & win ticket they bought at Walmart in Cowichan Commons.

Weaver simply couldn’t believe it.

“Unbelievable,” she said. “I buy tickets hoping to win, but never expect it to be me,” she said.

Her granddaughter felt much the same.

“I was at home and had to check on my phone to let it sink in,” said Robertson.

The pair is excited to celebrate by taking their family to Maui.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $10 million in Set for Life prizes.

