Lake Cowichan Tube Shack’s ‘Tube-lympics’ video goes viral

Video of tube shack employees carrying 15 tubes during first-ever ‘tube-lympics’ goes viral

The Tube Shack has gone viral.

“Every business wants to have that viral video,” said Tube Shack owner Aaron Frisby. “This just goes to show, we have put a lot of effort into our social media across all of our platforms, so it’s kind of crazy that this is the video that has gone viral.”

With the summer fun at the Tube Shack coming to a close on Sept. 4 after another successful summer that took float on June 24, staff were given a different, and brand new way to celebrate their hard work all season with Tube Shack’s first-ever ‘Tube-lympics’ on Aug. 29.

“This is the first time that we have even done it,” said Frisby. “We normally do the traditional staff parties, where we go to a local restaurant to have a good time, but this year our manager came up with ‘Tube-lympics’ and it was a very successful day. We took advantage of the cooler weather, it was supposed to be raining that day, so we figured it would be a good day to close shop and host the ‘Tube-lympics’. It went on for about three hours, we had events on both the water, and in the parking lot.

Out of the 28 staff members the Tube Shack had this summer, 22 participated. Frisby enjoyed seeing the competitive side of his staff come out, as they all came together for the group relay which he admits was pretty fun to watch. However, it paled in comparison to the event where staff saw how many tubes they could carry at once. Staff member Alex Sawatsky was the reigning champion as he managed to load 15 tubes in total on his person but Frisby said that anything touching the ground technically didn’t count, so taking away the two at Sawatsky’s ankles, he was credited with carrying 13 at once. That still made him the top dog of tube carriers. And a bit of a celebrity.

“We are very happy that we did it though, because the visual was amazing,” said Frisby. “It is quite the feat to carry that many tubes at once, just the visual of it is pretty impressive.”

So impressive, that the video Frisby filmed has already gone viral in big way. As of 10 p.m. on Aug. 31, the video had received six million views across all social media platforms, and has even been re-posted by media giants such as ESPN and House of Highlights who have a combined following of 58 million.

“To me it’s very strange, we have social media managers as well who have never experienced something this successful, and it just keeps going up, and up,” said Frisby. “We have received over six and half million views on the video. When I was filming it I thought Alex looked like a Transformer, but others have also commented that he looks like the popular Pokemon character ‘Regigigas’.”

Whether people think Alex resembled the former, a tube monster, or the Michelin man, the hits just keep on coming.

This fun-filled afternoon was such a hit, that the Tube Shack plans on doing it again next year.