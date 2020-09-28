Lamborghini driver slapped with nearly $1,000 in fines while speeding in Central Saanich

The driver of this 2018 Lamborghini Aventador received almost $1,000 in fines after being stopped for speeding on Highway 17 by the Central Saanich Police Service. (Central Saanich Police/Twitter)

Central Saanich police fined the driver of a 2018 Lamborghini Aventador almost $1,000 for speeding on Highway 17 Sunday night.

According to a tweet, the driver of the sports vehicle was travelling 145 km/h southbound between Island View Road and Keating Cross Road where the maximum speed limit is 80 km/h on the Pat Bay Highway.

Sept 27 @ ~8:45pm, this Lamborghini Aventador was travelling @ 145kph in an 80kph zone on Hwy 17.

Driver served w/ a ticket totaling $960 in fines & 11 points.

The Lamborghini was impounded.

Witnesses pls call Cst Clandening at (250) 652-4441.#csaan #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/LyDkn4F09r — cspoliceservice (@cspoliceservice) September 28, 2020

“The officer observed the driver aggressively changing lanes multiple times without signaling and travelling very close to other vehicles,” it read.

The driver received a violation ticket totalling $960 in fines and 11 demerit points. Police also impounded the Lamborghini, whose driver may face additional sanctions as police have asked for additional information about the driver’s behaviour Sunday.

Potential witnesses are asked to contact Central Saanich Police Service at 250-652-4441.

