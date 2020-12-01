Lambrick King of the Hill wins Cedar Hill time trial

Teagan Hunt (Grade 12) and Aiden Grew (Grade 11) are the 2020 winners of Lambrick Park’s annual Queen & King of the Hill demanding race up Mount Doug’s Churchill Drive. (Photo courtesy of Tom Turnbull)

Aiden Grew sets course record for gruelling King of the Hill run

With no school sports happening the local cross-country teams found at least one way to hold a competition this fall.

Lambrick Park’s Aiden Grew and Reynolds’ Naeva Scott-Bouris are the winners of the recent Cedar Hill cross-country time trials. Respective school cross-country teams visited the 3.6-kilometre Cedar Hill chip trail that loops around the golf course for individual time trials.

“It’s the closest thing we had the to real thing,” said Tom Turnbull, Lambrick Park teacher. “It was spread out over more than a week. This at least was something.”

Grew completed the course in 12 minutes and four seconds, enough to edge out Oak Bay’s Julian Cameron by 21 seconds and Saint Michaels University School’s Flavius Meincke by 27 seconds.

Scott-Bouris won the girls event in a time of 14 minutes and 28 seconds, ahead of Oak Bay’s Orla Scott (15:22) and Ines Ciccateri (15:27).

Grew also set his school’s course record at the 26th annual King of the Hill climb, a tortuous 1.5-kilometres up the pure incline of Churchill Drive recently. It was Grew’s third straight year winning the King of the Hill race. The Grade 11 student shaved five seconds off the previous record with a winning time of 6:51. The previous boys record was six minutes and 56 seconds set by Brent Peluso in 2002.

Teagan Hunt, a competitive swimmer with UVic-Pacific Coast Swimming, won the Queen of the Hill women’s division for the third time in her four years as a Lambrick student.

Queen of the Hill Top 5 Girls

1. Teagan Hunt (Grade 12) (9:02)

2. Macy Hogg (Grade 9) (10:25)

3. Abby Hazard (Grade 11) (10:47)

4. Paige McLean (Grade 9) (12:04)

5. Zara Kum (Grade 10) (12:07)

King of the Hill Top 5 Boys

1. Aiden Grew (Grade 11) (6:51)

2. Carter Anderson (Grade 9) (7:45)

3. Griffin Hunt (Grade 9) (7:53)

4. Finn Kelly (Grade 9) (8:57)

5. Terry Chen (Grade 12) (8:57)

Greater Victoria high school cross-country time trials (Cedar Hill chip trail):

Junior Boys

1. Carter Anderson (12:53) Lambrick Park

2. Griffin Hunt (13:37) Lambrick Park

3. Owen Lewis (13:43) Oak Bay

Junior Girls

1. Brianne McLeish (15:25) SMUS

2. Isabelle Joiner (15:32) Oak Bay

3. Camilia Lagan (16:04) Oak Bay

