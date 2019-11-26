A townhouse complex at 1211 Gladstone Ave. will be demolished to make way for the Capital Regional Housing Corporation’s Caledonia Project. (Google Maps)

Land deal will bring 154 affordable housing units to Fernwood

SD61 approves land exchange, lease to fund seismic upgrades to Vic High

A land swap deal approved Monday night will put upwards of 150 affordable housing units on Gladstone Avenue and more than $4 million in the Greater Victoria School District’s pocket.

The District is leasing out 2.15 acres of land to the Capital Regional Housing Corporation (CRHC) to use for the ‘Caledonia Project,’ a proposed 154 affordable-unit, five-building development spanning from Gladstone Avenue to Grant Street. A townhouse complex at 1211 Gladstone Ave. will be demolished for the project.

READ ALSO: Land swap deal between Victoria and school district makes room for affordable housing

School District 61’s (SD61) decision centres on seismic upgrades needed at Vic High, ranked as the highest, most vulnerable in terms of school buildings in the province. The most basic upgrades on the 105-year-old building are priced at least $70 million, but the District opted to retain the heritage values of the building – a most expensive option that left them with a $2.6 million shortfall, even with the province’s $77.1 million commitment.

A 60-year lease on the land will cost between $4.1 and $4.5 million, covering the seismic upgrade shortfall as well as amenity enhancements.The land “swap” portion of the deal comes from the City of Victoria, who will exchange the Gladstone Avenue property for land closer to the school – increasing capacity at the secondary institution by more than 200 students.

READ ALSO: Province announces $80 million upgrades to Vic High

“This arrangement demonstrates that when local governments work together to solve problems, the community benefits,” says SD61 Board Chair Jordan Watters in a statement. The District’s current plan is to relocate students to S.J. Willis Education Centre for fall 2020 and have them back in the upgraded high school by fall 2022.

SD61 will issue a public surveys over the next few months to find out what kinds of amenities the community wants to see at Victoria High.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Victoria man behind the car-shaming handbills
Next story
B.C. First Nations leaders worry U.N. Indigenous rights bill may be in trouble

Just Posted

EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Victoria man behind the car-shaming handbills

‘I want to shock people, give them that burning feeling in their stomach,’ says advocate

Land deal will bring 154 affordable housing units to Fernwood

SD61 approves land exchange, lease to fund seismic upgrades to Vic High

Participants from UVic head out for NASA-sponsored Mars simulation

Neuroscience researchers hope to learn the effects of stress and fatigue on astronauts

Haiti orphans in desperate need

Former Langford fire chief postpones humanitarian mission due to political unrest

Wind warning issued for Greater Victoria, Southern Gulf Islands as winter approaches

Strong winds up to 70 kilometres per hour gusting to 90 expected Tuesday evening

VIDEO: Youth transit passes lead today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Nov. 26

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Nov. 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have snow tires on your vehicle?

Those hoping for a bit longer reprieve from the winter weather that… Continue reading

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Kelowna officials choose two parks for temporary homeless camping, dismantle tent city

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Teaching licence suspended for one week

NHL investigates allegations Calgary Flames coach used racial slurs

The NHL called the alleged behaviour ‘repugnant and unacceptable’

Most Read