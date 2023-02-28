Lands End Cafe at Swartz Bay ferry terminal seeing major renovations

Renovations are expected to take around three months

Major renovations are coming to the Lands End Cafe at the Swartz Bay ferry terminal.

The work will begin Wednesday (March 1) and the cafe will be transformed into a modern-style coffee bar.

The renovations are expected to take around three months and a pop-up cafe will be open in the Lands End building during the interim.

The pop-up cafe will have sandwiches, salads, snacks and beverages available from 6 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. daily.

Lands End Cafe is scheduled to reopen in late spring or early summer and will have a contemporary menu similar to the Arbutus Coffee Bar found on BC Ferries’ Spirit Class vessels.

“BC Ferries would like to thank customers for their understanding and patience during the renovation,” the company said in a statement.

There will be no food service Tuesday (Feb. 28) as workers move equipment from the previous cafe to the pop-up cafe, but snacks and drinks are available from the vending machines.

