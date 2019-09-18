Expect delays on the Island Highway in View Royal as the Town conducts road work on Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Town of View Royal)

Lane closures in effect on Island Highway in View Royal

Expect delays on Island Highway from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lane closures will be in effect on Wednesday on Island Highway as the Town of View Royal carries out road work.

The road work will take place on Island Highway from the Colwood Interchange to Prince Robert Drive as well as from Helmcken Road to Beaumont Avenue. Lane closures will be alternating traffic between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the work is weather dependent.

The Town of View Royal says to expect delays and recommends using an alternate route.

Emergency vehicles will be treated with priority and will have immediate access if required. There will be traffic control persons to assist pedestrians and cyclists.

The Town of View Royal also asks that motorists reduce their speed and use caution when driving through the work zone.

READ ALSO: Province overrules View Royal; plans to build handyDART facility

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Hundreds gather to reflect and remember UVic students killed in bus crash
Next story
Break out the tiki torches: Open fires allowed again in B.C.’s coastal region

Just Posted

VicPD arrests man allegedly armed with knife near Royal Jubilee Hospital

Man was arrested without incident

Saanich brings Uptown-Douglas Corridor draft plan to the public

Feedback from residents will help finalize the plan

Truck involved in Malahat crash had no insurance

Driver faces charges of driving without due care and attention, no insurance for Monday’s crash

Rickter Scale: Downtown’s uneasy streets

The Rickter Scale is a weekly column

Greater Victoria could see a months worth of rain within a week this fall

Weather Network predicts wet, warm fall season for B.C.

Sealand was much more than killer whales, says ex-employee

Former Sealasd trainer revisits Sealand of the Pacific in talk

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the province step in to upgrade the road to Bamfield?

The death of two University of Victoria students on a bus bound… Continue reading

Break out the tiki torches: Open fires allowed again in B.C.’s coastal region

All open fires allowed effective at noon on Sept. 18

UPDATED: Hundreds gather to reflect and remember UVic students killed in bus crash

Campus community invited to reflect, support one another

Vaping-related illness confirmed in Ontario believed to be first in Canada

Middlesex-London Health Unit had no further details about the case — believed to be the first confirmed in Canada

Canadian stars Virtue, Moir say in video they’re ‘stepping away’ from ice dancing

The pair thank fans for their support in an emotional message

Kamloops high school evacuated after receiving threat

Police have not released any further details into what the threat includes

Woman held at gunpoint during carjacking in UBC parkade

University RCMP say the vehicle is still missing, and two suspects are at large

Most Read