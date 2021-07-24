Traffic has returned to normal at the intersection of Johnson at Broad Streets after Victoria police blocked off the area Saturday morning. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Lane reopens at Victoria intersection after police closure

The right lane at intersection of Johnson, Broad Streets reopened at 10:30 a.m.

Traffic has returned to normal at the intersection of Johnson at Broad Streets after Victoria police blocked off the area Saturday morning.

Police had the right traffic lane cordoned off at the intersection just after 10 a.m. VicPD officers at the scene would not comment to Black Press Media. The lane was reopened at 10:30 a.m.

Officers were bagging items that were on the ground, next to a bike that was lying on its side near the intersection. Two pylons marked where a red substance stained the road on Broad Street, just south of the intersection.

Workers at Curious Comics, located at the intersection, said they didn’t know what happened, but police had a larger section of the road closed off when they arrived to opened the store, before 10 a.m.

