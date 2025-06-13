Langara College flasher charged with exposing himself in Penticton

Christopher Kumar Ram has been charged with exposing himself, as well as resisting arrest

A man convicted of exposing himself in Vancouver has put himself back out there and has been charged after a new incident in Penticton.

Christopher Kumar Ram, born in 1986, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court on June 11 on multiple charges.

Several of the charges were for breaching conditions of probation orders and recognizance on various dates.

The most notable given his history is a charge of committing an indecent act in a public place that occurred on Sept. 26, 2024.

He has also been charged with causing a disturbance, mischief, wilfully resisting or obstructing a police officer, assaulting a police officer and uttering threats related to an incident on Jan. 9, 2025.

Ram was the subject of an investigation by the Vancouver Police Department in 2022 when he exposed himself on multiple occasions.

He later pleaded guilty to two of the incidents, for which he received a 30-day sentence and 18 months probation, on top of the time already served.

Ram also has convictions for previously breaching a release order, breaking and entering with the intention to commit an indictable offence, assaulting a police officer, assaulting with a weapon, and possessing an unauthorized non-firearm weapon.

According to court records, the charges he is facing in Penticton are currently scheduled for an intention to plead guilty on June 25, although there is also a July 2 trial date scheduled for the Jan. 9 incident.