The latest renderings of Langford’s Tallwood I will feature 124 residential units and potential for a restaurant space. (Courtesy of DB Services)

Langford approves permit for 124-unit mass timber building

Tallwood 1 to be completed by late 2021

The prospect of a new mass timber tower in Langford is inching closer to reality thanks to the City’s latest approval.

Recently, Langford gave the foundation permit to Tallwood I, a 12-storey building that will stretch the length of an entire block of Peatt Road between Hockley and Goldstream Avenue.

Developers Design Build Services (DB Services) broke ground on the site last October, with the promise to create more than 200 jobs over the next five years.

Tallwood will add 124 residential units to District 56, a mixed use complex that will consist of three towers by DB Services.

Notably, developers have their eyes on a restaurant space, ideally a brew pub.

READ MORE: New mass timber building popping up in Langford

“With its speed, strength and sustainability, District 56’s mixed-use residential and commercial spaces position Tallwood I, and its smaller commercial neighbour, Terminus, to meet the growing needs of the community,” states a press release.

“District 56 harmoniously integrates residential and commercial opportunities, putting essential amenities right within walking distance.”

Terminus is slated for early to mid 2021 and Tallwood I is anticipated to be completed by late 2021.

ALSO READ: B.C. government focused on mass timber industry to meet Clean BC goals

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

City of LangfordConstructionforestry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
PHOTOS: Dual rallies take over Legislature lawn on Canada Day
Next story
Tsilhqot’in Nation demands meeting with feds on declining Fraser River chinook stocks

Just Posted

Book stores in Victoria notice uptick in sales for anti-racism titles

White Fragility, How to be an Antiracist are among the best selling titles

Victoria man in custody after shooting in 100-block of Gorge Road East

The man is facing recommended charges including assault with a weapon

Undercover operation exposes prominent human trafficking problem in Greater Victoria

VicPD’s Operation No More took place in mid-June at a local hotel

Cadboro Bay Residents’ Association launches public feedback survey on off-leash dog rules

Survey closes July 6

Langford approves permit for 124-unit mass timber building

Tallwood 1 to be completed by late 2021

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

Tsilhqot’in Nation demands meeting with feds on declining Fraser River chinook stocks

The Nation wants to partner with DFO to rebuild and recover the stocks

Gov. General honours Canadians for bravery, volunteer service

Five categories of winners presented on Canada Day

COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

New poll shows Canadians are divided on the rules around mandatory masks

Funds announced for B.C. Indigenous entrepreneurs pursuing food, agriculture

Entrepreneurs can receive up to $8,000

‘A little bit scary for everybody’: Air passengers wary as new rules take effect

Masks or face coverings have been mandatory on flights since April 20

VIDEO: Prince William and Kate chat with B.C. hospital staff about COVID-19

Seven-minute video posted to Youtube on Canada Day

River centre says heavy rains could bring flooding to central, northeastern B.C.

Water levels are already unusually high and river banks can be extremely unstable

Campbell River’s defunct cruise ship terminal to undergo evaluation for future plans

With no cruise ship coming through, the $16million terminal has been a white elephant for over 13 years

Most Read