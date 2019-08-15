Langford bank temporarily closed after driver crashes through front doors

The TD Canada Trust bank at the West Shore Town Centre was closed Thursday after a driver crashed into its front doors in their vehicle. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

The TD Canada Trust bank at the West Shore Town Centre closed unexpectedly Thursday after a woman drove her vehicle through its front doors.

Police were called around 8:15 a.m. Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said police determined it was “a case of mistaking the gas for the brake pedal.”

Broken glass, doors and caution tape could be seen outside the branch Thursday and a sign telling customers it is temporarily closed “due to an emergency situation” was hung in the window.

Customers were seen retrieving cash on foot through the bank’s drive-thru ATM.

Saggar said there was no report of injuries and that the driver was cooperative with police.

