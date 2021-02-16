An operator based out of BC Transit’s Langford centre has tested positive for COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

Langford-based BC Transit operator tests positive for COVID-19

Contact tracing is underway

A BC Transit operator working out of the Langford Transit Centre has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an emailed sent to staff on Feb. 15, BC Transit was made aware of the case on Feb. 14.

In an email to Black Press Media, BC Transit said its operations team implemented a response plan as soon as it was notified of the positive case. The impacted bus was cleaned with disinfecting spray and Island Health is in charge of contact tracing.

BC Transit said there is a low risk of transmission to staff in the workplace or passengers on the buses.

BC Transit implemented several measures throughout the pandemic, including enhanced cleaning, capacity management, mandatory face coverings and installation of full driver doors or vinyl panels for physical distancing between drivers and passengers.

ALSO READ: More exposures as positive cases of COVID-19 on the rise across Greater Victoria

 

BC Transit

