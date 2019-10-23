Langford-based Hulitan Family Services wins $15,000 award

Chief executive of Aboriginal Housing Management Association Margaret Pfoh (left), Hulitan Family and Community Services Society executive director Kendra Gage, M’Akola Group chief executive Kevin Albers, B.C. Premier John Horgan and Esquimalt-Metchosin MLA Mitzi Dean stand alongside Langford Mayor Stew Young as they announce 40 additional housing units that will be added to the Station Avenue affordable housing project for Indigenous families in need. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

FortisBC’s annual community giving program saw three recipients receive $15,000 to go towards their non-profit organization or project and Hulitan Family & Community Services Society in Langford was one of the recipients.

The winners were announced at the Union of BC Municipalities Convention after a FortisBC team read through dozens of nominations submitted by government officials from across the province.

The awards have been given out to non-profit organizations and projects since 2015.

On Monday the Vancouver Island community and Indigenous relations manager with FortisBC, Carmen Driechel, attended the Langford council meeting to thank Mayor Stew Young for nominating Hulitan Family & Community Services Society for the award.

“The purpose of Hulitan is to preserve, unify and advocate for Indigenous families through healing and fostering resilience through culturally rooted programs and relationships with partners,” said Kendra Gage, executive director of Hulitan Family & Community Services. “The more relationships we can create the better our community is, the stronger our community is.”

Young said he was pleased to hear Hulitan Family & Community Services Society is moving its head office to Langford.

“Having the services they provide in our community where the Indigenous families are living is only going to help further opportunities for youth (and) families to get the help they need,” Young said. “There’s a bright future in Langford because of Hulitan Family Services.”

