Nathan Mavila of Pacific FC and the rest of his teammates, here seen at Starlight Stadium Oct. 15, drew 1-1 against Atlético Ottawa, to fall short in their bid to repeat as Canadian Premier League champions. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)

Langford-based Pacific fails to make return trip to CPL final

Pacific FC lost their semi-final against Atlético Ottawa 3-1 on aggregate

Langford-based Pacific FC have failed to defend their Canadian Premier League (CPL) title. But that does not mean that they did not try.

Thomas Meilleur-Giguère scored in the 28th minute off a corner kick to get Pacific FC within one goal of tying the aggregate score of their two-legged semi-final against Atlético Ottawa. They had won the opening leg two goals-to-nil at Langford’s Starlight Stadium on Oct. 15, leaving Pacific FC in a deep hole.

But the visitors from Greater Victoria were not fazed heading into Sunday’s match and Meilleur-Giguère’s opening goal gave Pacific FC exactly what they needed — a relatively early away goal. The visitors maintained the pressure throughout the rest of game as they out-shot and out-possessed the hosts. Their goaltender Nathan Ingham had to make several spectacular saves before and after the opening goal to keep his side in the game and the aggregate score level.

But time favoured the hosts, who gained more and space for counterattacks as Pacific FC pushed for a second goal and Ottawa’s tying goal came off a ounterattack as Malcolm Shaw screamed the ball past Pacific FC’s Callum Irving with seven minutes left.

Shaw’s goal gave Ottawa a 3-1 lead on aggregate and enough of a margin to comfortably see out the game and the semi-final itself in their favour.

Sunday’s victory means that Ottawa will host the final of the Canadian Premier League scheduled for Oct. 29 against either Forge FC based in Hamilton or Calgary FC.

Ottawa had finished dead last in the 2021 season in failing to qualify for the playoffs, which eventually concluded with Pacific’s title.

