Langford calls on moving companies, volunteers to help displaced Danbrook One tenants

The City of Langford said Engineering and Geoscientists BC is investigating one of its members for possible violations in relation to the Danbrook One rental building in Langford’s downtown core. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

The City of Langford is calling on moving companies and volunteers in the community to help tenants who have been temporarily displaced from the Danbrook One apartment building.

On Friday, the City temporarily revoked occupancy of the 11-storey apartment building in Langford’s downtown core after receiving a report that confirmed structural and safety concerns that could put the tenants at risk.

Tenants were “strongly advised” to relocate, according to the City, and have been offered temporary hotel accommodation paid for by Langford. The City is also offering to relocate tenants permanently to comparable apartments if they decide to move out.

In a Friday evening statement, the City of Langford put out a call to moving companies to help tenants who are moving.

“Moving companies who have services available are asked to contact City staff and note their availability,” the City said. “This is a community effort. Volunteers with vehicles are also welcome.”

The City of Langford said it received a report from the internationally recognized engineering firm WSP Global Inc. that recommends immediate installation of temporary support to the building. A summary of the report fro WSP said issues with the building are related to the gravity system and the seismic force resisting system.

WSP was hired by the City of Langford after Engineering and Geoscientists BC notified the City that one of its members was being investigated for possible building code violations pertaining to the Danbrook One property.

A full command response centre has been set up at 780 Goldstream Ave. by City of Langford staff to help tenants coordinate temporary hotel accommodation. They were advised to pack for a minimum of seven days.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation and we’ll worry about the blame in the new year but right now our concentration is on the residents,” said Langford Mayor Stew Young on Friday.

A steady stream of people can be seen entering the reception centre and members of the Langford Fire Department are in attendance to assist residents in their search for accommodations over the holidays.

Those looking to help or tenants with questions can contact City Staff by emailing danbrookone@langford.ca or calling 250-857-0314.

