West Shore RCMP are looking for a man seen on video footage, in relation to a mischief incident at a Langford COVID-19 vaccine clinic last month. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP are looking for a man seen on video footage, in relation to a mischief incident at a Langford COVID-19 vaccine clinic last month. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Langford COVID-19 clinic doors glued shut, police seek suspect from video

Suspect described as Caucasian man in his 50s, 5’8” with a medium build and mustache

Police are looking to identify a suspect after the doors to a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Langford were glued shut.

Clinic staff called RCMP on Sept. 29 after they found the lock on the doors to the clinic at 174-2945 Jacklin Rd. had been sealed, preventing access to the building. The clinic was closed at the time of the incident.

“While we understand that not everyone share the same beliefs during this pandemic, this act of mischief is a criminal offence and will be treated as such,” West Shore RCMP Const. Alex Bérubé said in a statement.

RCMP determined a suspect after watching video footage. He is described as a Caucasian man in his 50s, approximately five-foot-eight with a medium build and a mustache. At the time he was wearing a beige Tilley hat, glasses, blue plaid shirt and blue jeans and a a black poncho with yellow on the inside, with black and white shoes.

West Shore RCMP are asking anyone with information to call them at 250-474-2264.

ALSO READ: Police watchdog quashes speculation around fatal Victoria shooting

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crimeRCMPWest Shore

Previous story
Thanksgiving long weekend phone delays plague B.C. ambulance service response
Next story
VIDEO: Dory, pup born to seal hit by boat, ready to be released into the wild

Just Posted

Air conditioning units atop The Summit at Quadra Village have been the source of a hum that is making life at home miserable in summer for some nearby residents. (Photo dHK Architects)
Up to $50,000 set aside to further investigate hum in Victoria neighbourhood

Less than a month after returning for the first time in a year and a half, the Victoria Clipper has suspended ferry sailings between Seattle and Victoria until next spring. (Courtesy Victoria Clipper)
Victoria Clipper suspends sailings until spring 2022 due to pandemic impacts

Pickleball players enjoy the last of the nice weather before the rains come. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich in a pickle with Tolmie Park pickleball courts

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP are investigating the striking of a pedestrian by a vehicle on the Pat Bay Highway late Friday night (Oct. 8). (Black Press Media file photo)
Pedestrian struck by car on dark Pat Bay highway, Sidney woman in critical condition