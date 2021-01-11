Langford crash sends one to hospital after driver avoids deer on Highway 1

The last-minute decision to swerve and avoid hitting a deer caused a man to roll his vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langford.

West Shore RCMP was called around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 9 in response to a driver hitting a light post near the intersection of Highway 1 and West Shore Parkway.

Const. Nancy Saggar, media relations with West Shore RCMP, said that impairment wasn’t a factor in the crash and the man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

According to DriveSmart BC, an average of four people die every year in crashes involving animals of some sort on provincial highways. A 2019 report from ICBC said they see around $41 million in claim costs annually in connection to vehicle collisions involving animals.

READ MORE: Man dies after single-vehicle crash into tree in Langford

ALSO READ: Vancouver driver cause of power outage in Colwood

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Westshore RCMP