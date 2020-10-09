Instead of an open fire burning season from Nov. 1 to 30, Langford will host a a community clean up day. (Black Press Media file photo)

Langford douses fall open fire season

Campfires still allowed with free online permit

Hold onto those backyard branches, Langford is suspending its fall burn period out of concern for residents struggling with respiratory issues and COVID-19 recovery.

Langford council approved the motion on Monday, Oct. 5 after reviewing a staff report by Langford Fire and Rescue.

“We had a lot of complaints about smoke when people began working from home back in March,” said Langford Fire Chief Chris Aubrey. “We decided it was best to pause the spring burning season and we’re doing the same thing this fall.”

Residents will not be allowed to have open fires from Nov. 1 and 30, one of two usual designated burning periods during the year.

Instead, a community clean up day means residents can drop off yard waste free of charge. In March, more than 25 people participated in a clean up to help reduce the amount of fire fuel on the ground before wildfire season hit.

“Campfires are still allowed,” the fire chief told council. “As long as you’re burning clean wood, you’re free to head over to a place like Goldstream Park and have a fire with a free online permit.”

Aubrey expects the collective fall burn will take place sometime in November on a Saturday.

Â 

Most Read