Langford extends sidewalk use permits

Langford is taking steps to help local businesses expand their reach.

The city extended sidewalk use permits, enabling restaurants and retail businesses to extend operations onto sidewalks, boulevards and other common areas, on a single permit for up to three years. The previous bylaw required businesses to renew their sidewalk use permit annually.

Langford said with the bylaw amendment, businesses can more easily plan for longer timelines, and “better justify their investment in any capital improvements.”

“Council has recognized that the implications of the pandemic are still a major challenge for many local businesses,” stated Langford Mayor Stew Young in a release. “Through this bylaw amendment, we have cut the red tape to make the process of expanding a patio or storefront this spring simple and efficient, while ensuring the safety of customers and staff.”

City staff will work with businesses directly to process applications efficiently.

Those interested in applying for a sidewalk use permit can contact Donna Petrie, manager of business development, by phone at 250-391-3403, or by email at dpetrie@langford.ca.

