Langford fire at abandoned building considered suspicious

A fire that started in a Langford abandoned building on Saturday night is being considered suspicious, according to Langford Fire.

Firefighters from Langford, Colwood and View Royal responded to Glenshire Road around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 near Galaxy RV Victoria, for reports of a structure fire.

”There’s no power or gas to the building as it was secured up a long time ago,” said Langford Fire assistant chief Lance Caven, who was on the scene. “There’s not a lot of abandoned buildings in Langford because most of the time they get demolished quickly and developed. This one has been sitting vacant for a while.”

According to Caven, crews had difficulty dragging their hoses up to the building as there was no driveway access.

The fire was contained to a staircase within the building and crews were done around 10:30 p.m. BC Ambulance and West Shore RCMP also attended the fire and there were no injuries reported.

A similar fire took place just down the road along Langshire Road at another abandoned home three days before on Wednesday night.

Caven said they are working with West Shore RCMP to investigate the suspicious fire, as there wasn’t a source for a fire to spark. He reminds the public to call 911 if they see any suspicious activity around vacant buildings.

