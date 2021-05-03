(Black Press Media file photo)

Langford Fire Rescue reminds residents to be ready for anything

Fire department focused in getting residents on board to receive alerts on emergencies

The only thing worse than an emergency is not being prepared for one when it strikes.

The nationwide theme for Emergency Preparedness Week May 2 to 8 is aptly called Be Ready for Anything, said Langford Fire Rescue Chief Chris Aubrey.

Although the pandemic has forced the fire department to cancel its annual fair that coincides with the week for the second year in a row, Langford Fire Rescue has come up with different ways to get the message about the importance of being prepared to the community.

The department is launching a couple of initiatives through social media accounts that speak to the importance of being ready for emergencies, including how to build emergency kits, Aubrey explained.

“It’s a great way to cycle through information targeted to what people are looking for,” he said.

Another focus, in conjunction with Westshore Alert, is aimed at getting people to sign up to receive alerts on emergencies such as gas leaks, wildfires, or floods.

“Having current contact information is key to receiving the alerts,” he noted. “We’re encouraging everyone to sign up because it’s a great way to get important local information out quickly. We can instruct West Shore residents specifically on what to do on evacuation and information on reception centres.”

We want people to focus on being prepared and making sure their emergency kits are ready to make sure their family is prepared for an emergency.”

Register at westshorealert.ca, and check out Langford Fire Rescue’s Facebook page for more measures on ensuring your family’s safety.

