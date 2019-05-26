Langford firefighters help rescue tranquilized bear from a tree near city hall

Residents have been reporting on social media that a bear was recently seen in the area

A bear was tranquilized and safely brought down with the help of two firefighters Saturday night near Langford City Hall.

A B.C. conservation officer had tranquilized the bear stuck in a tree on Hockley Avenue and Jacobson Road.

Langford Fire Rescue responded to a request from West Shore RCMP at 10:45 p.m. that the “treed” bear needed rescue, Chief Training Officer Scott Davidson said.

Though it was a large tree, the rescue “didn’t take too long,” he noted.

Last night our crew assisted the @_BCCOS and the @WestshoreRCMP with the rescue of a tranquilized black bear from a large tree behind City Hall. The bear was taken by Conservation Officers for assessment. #yyjnews #yyj #langford pic.twitter.com/0aJpqfDCOQ — Langford Fire Rescue (@LangfordFire) May 26, 2019

“Once we set up the ladder, two firefighters went up and grabbed the bear and brought it back down,” in a safe and relatively straight-forward process, he added. Conservation officers then took in the bear for a check-up.

Conservation Officer Peter Pauwels told Black Press his team is “getting lots of bear sightings” and “bear and livestock issues” in recent weeks.

Pauwels, who noted officers have been busy investigating their encroachment into urban areas like Langford, reminded residents hungry bears have been leaving surrounding wildernesses in search of food this time of year and to secure their garbage.



