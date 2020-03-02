Mayor of Langford Stew Young spoke on his excitement for the federal government taking interest in affordable housing in Langford. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Langford gets federal cash boost for 120 affordable homes

Orono Place Apartments 70 per cent occupied, move in by April

A new apartment building brings 120 new homes to Langford’s downtown core this spring.

The Canada Mortage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said they will provide $31.5 million as a low interest insured loan to help build Orono Place Apartments, a five-storey building at 854 Orono Ave.

One-bedroom suites will start at $1,260 per month, and two-bedroom apartments at $1,554 – 10 per cent below market rate.

“Every community across this country has the right to safe and affordable roof over their heads,” said Maryam Monsef, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, during the announcement Monday. “We leave it up to municipalities to come forward to the federal government to apply for funds and build affordable, accessible and energy efficient units like the ones we are celebrating today.”

READ MORE: CRD will borrow $10M to create 400 low-income housing units

ALSO READ: Victoria councillor calls for more affordable housing options for artists

Orono Place is designed to be 26.2 per cent more energy efficient and reduce greenhouse gas emissions of 21 per cent compared to the 2015 building codes.

As part of the RCFi, a national Housing Strategy initiative by the CMHC, at least 35 homes will stay at or below 30 per cent of the median income level of the area for at least 11 years.

Since its launch in April 2017, the RCFi has encouraged the construction of 42,500 new rental housing units across Canada.

Orono developer Danny Jadresko, president of Woodsmere Holdings Corp., reiterated how excited he was to help reduce the shortage of affordable rental homes in Langford.

“This is the city where families go for affordable housing and we’re building it from the ground up,” said Mayor Stew Young said during the announcement.

Units at Orono are currently 70 per cent full and will begin moving residents in by April.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

affordable housingCity of Langford

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alleged thief stole bike from Central Saanich school
Next story
Earthquake with 4.4 magnitude hits off Vancouver Island north coast

Just Posted

45th annual Flower Count is back in Greater Victoria

The contest runs from March 4-11

Driver ticketed $109 after truck spotted in downtown Victoria plastered with TV-sized advertisements

The MVA has restrictions on illuminated signs to minimize distracted driving

Sidney concerned proposed funding cuts to Sidney-Anacortes Ferry could hit tourism

Washington State soon to finalize its budget for ferry service

Thieves break into Oak Bay church, steal projector

Police seek items stolen from St. Philip Church

Victoria substitute teacher sentenced to eight years for sexual abuse of young boys

Harry Sadd, 73, abused some victims hundreds of times

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

Chief Woos, one of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders, says the proposal represents an important milestone

U.S. death toll climbs to 6 as viral crisis eases in China

The disease also spread to ever more countries and world capitals

Surrey landlord must pay Indigenous former tenant $23,300 for not letting her smudge

So ordered the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal

Gas pipeline proceeds along with Wet’suwet’en talks, B.C. minister says

‘Give us time,’ Scott Fraser says to those protesting Coastal GasLink

Earthquake with 4.4 magnitude hits off Vancouver Island north coast

Monday morning earthquake was the third with magnitude higher than 4.0 to hit B.C. coast this year

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

B.C. airline passenger lies about COVID-19 diagnosis in attempt to get flight changed

Swoop officials say person admitted to having falsely claimed to have coronavirus

Work to resume on northern B.C. pipeline as B.C., feds and Wet’suwet’en reach tentative deal

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are in opposition to the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Alberta energy company takes full responsibility for explicit Greta sticker

X-Site Energy says it regrets pain caused by decal, adds organizational changes have been made

Most Read