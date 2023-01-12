Langford gym steps into BC Boxing’s old space

Westshore Boxing Gym also has plans for a new facility further down the line

Westshore Boxing Gym has taken over the space BC Boxing previously used in Eagle Ridge Community Centre, with plans for a new gym in the future. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

A new boxing gym in Langford is set to fill the gap left by BC Boxing’s decision to pull out of plans for a space in the city.

Westshore Boxing Gym had been run by Jason Heit, who also owns gyms downtown, for five years out of Club Phoenix on Langford Parkway. With the move to its new location in Eagle Ridge Community Centre in City Centre Park – taking over from the space that had been previously used by BC Boxing – Heit said the gym has significantly upped its floor space, in the hope of training more athletes.

“We’d been planning this move for years but Covid got in the way,” he said.

BC Boxing, the provincial organizing body, had originally planned to build a facility in Langford, with a location up Bear Mountain and then Starlight Stadium mooted, but have since stepped back from those plans.

“The City of Langford, Stew Young, and the council were so accommodating to try and get this training facility and Boxing BC just had a board change – I would have loved to have that but we still got a great facility here and it’s going to help our athletes tremendously,” said Heit.

Five of the current provincial team have been trained out of Island Boxing under Heit, with two locals, Victoria’s Terris Smith and Langford’s Braydon Blazina, currently eying a spot on the national team. Heit said he’s looking at building a new facility to expand the gym’s space further at a later date.

“Boxing BC is excited for the Westshore Boxing Club to be taking over the Langford location and can not wait to have a high-quality gym in the facility. Alex and Jason are both amazing coaches and have provided a lot for the community through the years of running their clubs and we look forward to many more successful years!” Dave Brett, president of Boxing BC, wrote in an email.

