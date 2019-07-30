(Black Press Media file photo)

Langford home broken into while residents asleep inside, RCMP investigating

Resident woke up to find home was broken into overnight

The West Shore RCMP is investigating a report of a break and enter into a Langford home while the residents were inside on Monday.

Police said the incident took place some time overnight on July 29. The residence is located on the 1,000-block of Goldstream Avenue.

READ ALSO: No criminal charges after West Shore RCMP idetify alleged Galloping Goose sexual assault suspect

A resident in the home told police they were inside and sleeping during the night. They woke up in the morning to find the home was broken into and that personal items were missing.

Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said a cut screen and an unlocked window seem to be the suspect’s point of entry.

“The investigation is ongoing and a suspect description is not available,” Saggar said. “We want to remind residents to lock their doors and windows at night and report suspicious activity right away.”

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP arrest armed man in Langford after nearly 5-hour standoff

Police have canvassed the neighbourhood and are asking any residents nearby who have video surveillance to check their cameras for suspicious activity. Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to report it to the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

