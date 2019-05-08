Langford imposes parcel tax for Bear Mountain residents

Rick Stiebel

Langford is imposing parcel taxes to provide a portion of funding for services for the Bear Mountain Parkway Extension Local Area Service Establishment Bylaw, which was originally established in 2016.

Langford Council unanimously adopted the Bear Mountain Parkway Extension Cost Recovery Bylaw at the regular meeting of council on May 6. The parcel tax under the bylaw will be imposed from 2019 until 2033 on the taxable area of the lands in the extended local service area at a rate of $0.334 per square metre.

That will ensure that developers pay for new infrastructure in that specified area as development occurs, said Langford Mayor Stew Young. “That lessens the burden on Langford taxpayers,” he noted.

