Crews work on a portion of the Ed Nixon Trail boardwalk. (Photo courtesy of Murray McKay)

Crews work on a portion of the Ed Nixon Trail boardwalk. (Photo courtesy of Murray McKay)

Langford Lake boardwalk replacement work underway

Section of Ed Nixon Trail affected

The City of Langford has started work to replace a portion of the Ed Nixon Trail boardwalk.

Divers began removing the pilings on July 12 on a section of the trail at the south end of Langford Lake between Leigh Place and the YMCA-YWCA Westhills.

Although Langford’s application for a federal grant to fund the work was not successful, the decision was made to go ahead with the work at a cost of about $300,000, said Coun. Lanny Seaton, chair of Langford’s parks and recreation committee. The money will come out of Langford’s reserves, he noted.

The 25-year-old bridge has been closed on the advice of engineers due to safety concerns, Seaton noted.

Langford is applying for a grant to do work on the south end of the bridge because of flooding issues that arise during the winter.

ALSO READ: Langford mulling sale, development options for property near Langford Lake

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of LangfordWest Shore

 

Langford resident Hadley Bechtloff, a frequent user of the Ed Nixon Trail on Langford Lake, is looking forward to when the replacement work on part of the boardwalk is completed. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)

Langford resident Hadley Bechtloff, a frequent user of the Ed Nixon Trail on Langford Lake, is looking forward to when the replacement work on part of the boardwalk is completed. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)

Previous story
Feds host antisemitism summit to hear Jewish community’s concerns about rising hate
Next story
Green party execs end ceasefire with leader Annamie Paul, as battle heads to court

Just Posted

Saanich Police Department warns that replicas of weapons are a danger to the public, and those who carry them. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Police Department)
Cyclist with Airsoft handgun arrested in Saanich for breaching terms of probation

Wylie Thomas with remnants of the tallest camas plant he’s seen, on Kohweechela/Mary Tod Island. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Crews decimate broom growth on Oak Bay island

The Lake Cowichan RCMP are looking for missing persons Nadia Elkouni and Helmy Sherif. They were last seen near Honeymoon Bay around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20. (Submitted)
RCMP looking for elderly couple last seen near Honeymoon Bay on Tuesday

The Muir Creek fire is north of Shirley, a small community west of Sooke on south Vancouver Island’s west coast. (B.C. Wildfire Service map)
Wildfire out of control in Muir Creek near Shirley