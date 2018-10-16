Langford law office receives second envelope with unknown substance

West Shore office hit with unknown substance twice within the month

West Shore RCMP were seen at Hemminger Law Group Monday where the office was blocked off with police tape. (Ragnar Haagen/News staff)

Hemminger Law Group Westshore was blocked off with police tape Monday afternoon while police investigated a second incident involving an unknown substance in an envelope.

West Shore RCMP Sgt. Ralph Lea said the law office received an envelope Monday with an unknown powder inside it.

The Langford law office received a threatening letter accompanied by white powder inside it just over a month ago.

Test results from the previous incident proved the substance tested positive for cooking agents and was high in carbohydrates, indicating it was generic cooking flour. Lea said West Shore RCMP followed protocol for the incident on Monday and tests on the substance showed it was harmless.

Lea said the incident is still under investigation.

