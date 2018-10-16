West Shore RCMP were seen at Hemminger Law Group Monday where the office was blocked off with police tape. (Ragnar Haagen/News staff)

Langford law office receives second envelope with unknown substance

West Shore office hit with unknown substance twice within the month

Hemminger Law Group Westshore was blocked off with police tape Monday afternoon while police investigated a second incident involving an unknown substance in an envelope.

West Shore RCMP Sgt. Ralph Lea said the law office received an envelope Monday with an unknown powder inside it.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP tape off Langford law office sent suspicious substance last month

The Langford law office received a threatening letter accompanied by white powder inside it just over a month ago.

RELATED: White powder found in letter to Langford law office

Test results from the previous incident proved the substance tested positive for cooking agents and was high in carbohydrates, indicating it was generic cooking flour. Lea said West Shore RCMP followed protocol for the incident on Monday and tests on the substance showed it was harmless.

Lea said the incident is still under investigation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
2 charged for feeding bear Tim Horton’s timbits
Next story
B.C. city wants control over its cannabis advertising rules

Just Posted

The last day before legalization: what local dispensaries are doing

Some local dispensaries are shutting down, while others are planning big celebrations

Advanced voting numbers top 4,000 in Saanich, Victoria

Voters in both communities have one more chance to cast an early ballot Oct. 17

Vancouver Island leads nation in medically assisted deaths

Island residents choose assisted death five times more than other Canadians

Greater Victoria municipalities will consider at least seven applications for private pot stores

Victoria will eventually consider six applications, while Sooke will consider one

2 charged for feeding bear Tim Horton’s timbits

Court documents show that Randy Scott and Megan Hiltz have both been charged with feeding or attempting to feed dangerous wildlife.

VIDEO: 41 years later, author publishes story he wrote at 6 years old

Troy Wilson originally created Captain Otter while in Grade 1

Advance voting begins Oct. 10 in Greater Victoria

The polls open at 8 a.m. for the 2018 municipal election with the general election taking place Oct. 20

Find your future at Black Press career fair in Victoria

More than 70 booths expected at Bay Street Armoury on Oct. 25

Killer-rapist Paul Bernardo set for parole bid after 25 years in prison

Bernardo’s parole hearing at the Bath Institution is expected to attract numerous observers

Feds aiming to select preferred design for $60B warships by end of month

Defence insiders say the government wants to select a design by the end of the month from among three options submitted by several of the largest defence and shipbuilding companies in the world.

B.C. city wants control over its cannabis advertising rules

Without a say, towns and cities risk Washington-State-style flood of advertising, proponent says

Defence cautions against mob justice in Calgary child neglect trial

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death

Feds eyeing options to expedite pardons for minor pot convictions

Internal discussions have focused on an application-based process for speeding up pot pardons

Robert Barron column: Glad straps no longer used in schools

You would have to hold out your hands, palms up to expose the most sensitive parts

Most Read