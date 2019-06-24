Langford liquor store targeted by thieves twice in one night

West Shore RCMP are seeking a male suspect believed to be involved with a break and enter at Cascadia Liquor Store early Sunday morning. (West Shore RCMP)

Just hours RCMP after responded to a call that a thief had smashed the front door of a Langford liquor store, another group of thieves decided to try their luck at the same business.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday night, a single thief was spotted on surveillance video smashing the glass front door of Cascadia Liquor Store and stealing alcohol before running off into the night. Store managers called both RCMP and an emergency glass repair company. The door was fixed and RCMP completed their investigation, leaving the manager to lock up the business.

But only a few hours later – at 5:50 a.m. – RCMP received word of a second theft at the same store.

The Cascadia Liquor Store manager, who had stayed behind to make sure the door was replaced, was inside the store when three teenagers approached and smashed in the glass for the second time that night.

The teens fled after being scared away by the manager, but video surveillance captured one male in a white hoodie and two females wearing Spencer Middle School hockey jerseys.

Around 6:15 a.m., police learned the two female teens – both 15-years-old – had broken into Spencer Middle School and stolen jerseys and hockey gear. They were identified and arrested for break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime.

Now police are seeking the third teen. He is described as a Caucasian male between 15 and 20 years old wearing glasses, a white hoodie, blue jeans, a ball cap and black backpack.

West Shore RCMP ask that anyone with information about his identity contact them at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



nina.grossman@blackpress.ca

