Langford city hall on Goldstream Avenue, shot in February 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Langford looking to ease residents’ traffic concerns with new policy

Pilot program will be run in existing neighbourhoods, based on existing guidelines

Langford is aiming to address one of the biggest concerns it hears from residents.

Councillors told staff to continue work on a traffic calming pilot program that would be applied in existing neighbourhoods, based on Transportation Association of Canada guidelines.

Council chose to use those existing guidelines rather than have city staff draft their own “Langford-ized” policy, and preferred a pilot program over a permanent one. The policy would also only be applied in existing neighbourhoods and would be reviewed when new neighbourhoods are built.

Coun. Lillian Szpak said residents frequently request speed bumps to tackle vehicles driving above the speed limit.

“When you’re talking about traffic calming you’re really talking about pedestrian safety.”

Langford staff will draft a policy and present it to council sometime in the future.

ALSO READ: Residents evacuated, road closed after crew hits gas line in Sidney

ALSO READ: Langford public hearings look at proposals to transform residential lots

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of LangfordTrafficWest Shore

Residents have frequently raised concerns about traffic in Langford as development continues to boom throughout the city. The city hopes its traffic calming policy will address that. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Previous story
House explodes in Nanaimo
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. Convoy participant organizes hockey and barbecue event to promote reconciliation

Just Posted

Late morning view southward over the top of Victoria city hall, as seen from the top of the Fisgard Street parkade. (Don Descoteau/Black Press Media)
Business associations propose solutions to property tax squeezing small business

Tamara Krawchenko, a Ukrainian resident of Victoria, addresses a crowd of hundreds at the B.C. Legislature in support of Ukraine on Feb. 27, 2022. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
B.C. politicians push stronger efforts for Ukraine as hundreds rally in downtown Victoria

Habitat for Humanity aided two families in becoming homeowners on Feb. 22. (Photo courtesy of Habitat for Humanity)
Habitat for Humanity Victoria provides fresh start for two local families in North Saanich

Olivia Boyer-Smyth as Ariel and Jakob Diston plays Scuttle in the coming Oak Bay High musical performance of The Little Mermaid. (Courtesy Oak Bay High Musical Theatre)
Oak Bay High musical theatre team brings sea creatures to live performance