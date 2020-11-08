Langford man charged with second degree murder in Happy Valley neighbourhood

Ken Weber, 56, to appear in court on Nov. 19

West Shore RCMP have charged Ken Weber, 56, with second degree murder after an unresponsive 55-year-old woman was found in a residence along the 1200-block of McLeod Place on Friday, Nov. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Langford man has been charged with second degree murder after an incident in a home along the 1200-block of McLeod Place on Friday.

West Shore RCMP has arrested 56-year-old Ken Weber after an unresponsive 55-year-old woman was found at a residence by frontline officers just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 6.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is leading the investigation to gather evidence with help from West Shore RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identifications Services (IFIS) and the B.C. Coroners Service.

“Investigators believe this was an isolated incident,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP media relations officer. “This is not related to any other ongoing investigations taking place on Vancouver Island and there are no ongoing public safety concerns.”

Police say they will not discuss any further details as the matter is before a court and the investigation enters its early stages.

Weber is expected to make his next court appearance on Nov. 19.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP seeks suspects after trio spray paints Langford construction site

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP locate dangerous ‘high-risk sex offender’ thanks to help of taxi cab driver

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

HomicideWestshore RCMP