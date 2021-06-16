Langford man to stand trial for death of his wife last November

Ken Weber is charged with second-degree murder of his wife, Kerri Weber

Flowers and candles were laid on the driveway of the Weber home, where Kerri Weber was found dead in November 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)

The second-degree murder trial in the 2020 death of Langford woman Kerri Weber is scheduled to begin July 14 at the B.C. Supreme Court in Victoria.

The 55-year-old woman was found unresponsive last November in her home on McLeod Place in Happy Valley.

Her husband, Ken Weber, is charged with second-degree murder.

The preliminary hearing was held June 14 and 15, but a publication ban prohibits media outlets from reporting on evidence provided during those proceedings.

