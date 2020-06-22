Langford man upset over building constructed without necessary permits

Langford’s Clayton Leachman is protesting in front of City Hall after he says bylaw enforcement hasn’t been taken against a property owner constructed a building without necessary permits. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

A Langford man says the City isn’t doing enough bylaw enforcement after he claims a nearby resident has built on their property without the necessary permits.

Clayton Leachman, a resident of Leigh Road for the past 20 years, parked himself outside City Hall on Monday with a large sign that reads: Langford’s Bylaws Need to Protect the Public. He donned a suit and tie with a top hat to protest the idea that he believes the City only listens to those with affluence and money when it comes to bylaws.

Leachman says he’s been reaching out to the City since September 2019 about a building on Donna Avenue that he claims doesn’t have a building permit.

“I’m not opposed to any development, but we can’t have growth without guidance,” said Leachman. “I love Langford and the bylaws are there for a reason. The building has to be torn down as it has no engineer or architects. It has to be certified or torn down.”

City staff confirmed they’re aware that “a small accessory building” was constructed without the necessary permits.

In an email, they state they will be reaching out to the property owner to request that the required applications are filled out, as they “always seek compliance and work with residents on solutions before enforcement.”

