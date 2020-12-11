Langford men caught carrying illicit drugs during traffic stop

Nearly 10 ounces of narcotics, likely including fentanyl, were seized

West Shore RCMP seized nearly 10 ounces of drugs from two male suspects during a traffic stop in Langford Dec. 8. (West Shore RCMP)

Two Langford men were unexpectedly caught in possession of nearly 10 ounces of narcotics, hundreds of dollars in cash and drug packaging paraphernalia during a traffic stop Tuesday night.

On Dec. 8 at 11:50 p.m., a West Shore RCMP officer stopped a driver near the 800-block of Arncote Avenue in Langford after noticing a Ford Taurus on the road with a license plate registered to another vehicle. While speaking with the two men in the vehicle, the officer saw evidence of illicit drugs and possible drug trafficking.

The officer ended up seizing nearly 10 ounces of narcotics suspected to be a combination of cocaine,methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, hundreds of dollars in cash and drug packaging paraphernalia.

The 31-year-old and 28-year-old men were arrested for drug trafficking. Their vehicle was found to be uninsured and was towed away.

Drug bustLangfordWestshore RCMP