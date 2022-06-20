Langford mulling over 12 new EV charging stations

Six sites eyed for stations, which will be fully funded by a CRD grant

Langford could be set to install 12 new electric vehicle charging stations across the city if council decides to accept the Capital Regional District’s invitation to take part in grant funding.

The plan would be to install two stations apiece at Jordie Lunn Bike Park, Langford City Hall (subject to strata approval), City Centre Park, Station Avenue Business Hub, at the new parking lot on Massie Drive, and at the new parking lot on Larkhall Avenue.

The city was invited by the CRD to participate in the grant program which takes advantage of federal funding. In total, 564 charging stations are set to be installed throughout the region.

Langford’s stations are set to cost $170,000, which will be fully covered by the CRD grant. A fee would be charged at the stations and the CRD would take on the operations and maintenance responsibilities – unless Langford decides to keep those responsibilities.

Also on the agenda for Langford council’s June 20 meeting is the adoption of a bylaw that would require 100 per cent of parking spaces to have an outlet capable of providing Level 2 charging or higher – excluding visitor parking spaces – in all new developments. This would cut costs for residents who want to install electric vehicle charging stations by avoiding expensive renovations.

ALSO READ: Langford set to require developers to make parking spots EV-ready

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of LangfordLangfordWest Shore