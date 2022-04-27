Langford officially opens reconfigured Glen Lake Road connection

Traffic sits lined up Wednesday on the end of Glen Lake Road where it meets up with Sooke Road. The City of Langford reconfigured Glen Lake Road to align it with the traffic signal at Happy Valley Road. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Drivers using the Sooke Road terminus of Glen Lake Road in Langford noticed a change to the traffic pattern Wednesday morning, with a reconfigured road leading to a signalized intersection at Happy Valley Road.

The change came into effect at 9 a.m. April 27.

The previous access off Glen Lake Road to Sooke Road has been closed and drivers are now diverted to the new intersection. The City of Langford asks drivers to use caution as people get used to the change.

At around 5 p.m., traffic was backed up along the reconfigured road as far back as Water Lily Lane, most of the way to Westhills.

