Langford public hearings look at proposals to transform residential lots

Langford council will host public hearings on a number of rezoning applications during its Feb. 22 meeting, including a proposed 50-plus club on Arncote Avenue.

The proposal would see a single house turned into a community building that includes four inside bowling greens, a games room, a kitchen, and bathrooms. The plans for the redevelopment include room for seven parking spaces, which is the same number as the current location of the 50-plus club, but it would need council approval as 12 stalls are required for this kind of lot.

Council received letters in support and against the development ahead of the meeting. Langford resident John Bennett said he wasn’t against the idea of the club, but that the area had seen too much development.

“With the addition of a social club you will not be able to breathe around here. It was a nightmare with the traffic being diverted from Peatt for the roundabout construction. We could barely get in and or out of our driveway,” Bennett wrote in a letter addressed to council.

Wendy Ackinlose wrote a letter to council signalling her support, so long as the building blended in with the current look of the neighbourhood, provided some green space, and didn’t impede on traffic flow in the area.

Seven public hearings are planned for Feb. 22’s council meeting, including a hearing for a six-storey apartment building on Winster Road with 68 units and a six-storey multi-use building at the corner of Phipps Road and Revilo Place with 109 residential units.

A hearing will also be held on whether several lots along West Shore Parkway and Sooke Road near Valemount Court should be rezoned to establish a business park.

To round out the meeting, hearings are also planned on rezoning for a single-family residential lot on Hoylake Avenue to build six townhouse units, a rural residential lot on Walfred Road into 13 bare strata subdivision lots, and an 83 unit residential building with commercial space on Jacklin Road near Hockley Avenue.

