Langford has recorded the highest population of all communities above 5,000 people with a rate of 5.2 per cent. (Black Press Media File).

Langford ranks as fastest growing community in B.C.

Westshore community grew by 5.2 per cent in 2019 compared to 2018

One Greater Victoria municipality led all B.C. communities with more 5,000 in population growth last year.

Langford added almost 2,100 people between 2018 and 2019 as its population grew by 5.2 per cent to 42,653, according to new population estimates. Three of Langford’s neighbouring West Shore municipalities also recorded considerable growth. Colwood grew by three per cent to 18,867, View Royal grew by 2.5 per cent to 11,567, and Sooke grew by 2.5 per cent to 14,657.

In fact, Langford, Colwood, View Royal and Sooke all made the Top 10 list of fastest growing communities above 5,000 people, further confirmation that the western communities of Greater Victoria are experiencing a population boom. By contrast, the two largest communities in the region, Victoria and Saanich recorded lower rates of growth at 1.9 per cent and 1.5 per cent respectively, growing to 94,005 and 122,173 residents respectively. Nanaimo retained its status as Vancouver Island’s largest community with a population of 99,856 after growing at a rate of 1.4 per cent in 2019 compared to 2018.

RELATED: Victoria’s population grew by 1.3 per cent from 2017 to 2018

RELATED: Number of U-Hauls entering Victoria plummeted in 2019

Looking the 10 slowest growing communities above 5,000 residents, Oak Bay’s population stagnated between 2018 and 2019, officially adding just four residents. Esquimalt’s population, meanwhile, dropped by 0.2 per cent to 18,716. Pitt Meadows (minus 0.8 per cent), Kitimat (down 2.1 per cent) and Squamish (down 2.9 per cent) found themselves at the very bottom of the list.

The Capital Regional District as a whole grew by 1.5 per cent between 2018 and 2019 to 418,511 residents.

Looking at the provincial picture, B.C.’s estimated population as July 1, 2019 stood at 5,071 million with considerable regional variation in terms of population growth and decline.

While the Fraser Valley (up 2.1 per cent) and Central Okanagan (up 1.9 per cent) recorded the highest relative increases, the Northern Rockies Regional District (down four per cent) Squamish-Lillooet Regional District (down 0.6 per cent) and Stikine (down 0.1 per cent) recorded the largest relative decreases.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City of Victoria drafts revision of plastic bag ban bylaw

Just Posted

City of Victoria drafts revision of plastic bag ban bylaw

The bylaw will need to go to the province for approval

Langford ranks as fastest growing community in B.C.

Westshore community grew by 5.2 per cent in 2019 compared to 2018

VIDEO: James Bay wolf released into wild of western Vancouver Island

Conservation officers confirm wolf is from Discovery Island

Victoria shops avoid plastic bags, despite bylaw being voided

The city is working on getting the bylaw re-established

Traffic delays: Saturday work added to Highway 1 construction schedule

Work continues on dangerous stretch between Leigh Road and West Shore Parkway

VIDEO: Driver guilty in Saanich crash that left 11-year-old with catastrophic brain injuries

North Saanich woman convicted on one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm

First-place Canucks beat Blues 3-1 for ninth straight home win

Miller nets pair as Vancouver defeats Cup champs

Head-on collision on Vancouver Island results in dead dog, woman in hospital

RCMP say no one else injured in Coombs crash

Feds ask Canadians to stop all travel to epicentre of coronavirus in China

More than 2,000 people have been infected

Swapping grape varieties can help winemakers adapt to climate change: UBC study

Report says 56% of wine-grape-growing regions would be lost if global climate warms by 2 C

Alberta premier wants feds to approve Teck mine for benefit of First Nations

Kenney: ‘Surely [reconciliation] means saying yes to economic development for First Nations people’

Filming for Resident Alien begins in Ladysmith

Aliens and excitement take over the streets of Ladysmith during new TV series

NDP suggests easing secondary housing rules for B.C. farmland

Lana Popham proposes guest homes not just for relatives

After four sexual assaults in the same B.C. park, RCMP ask women not to walk alone

Four sexual assaults took place in Glen Park over two months

Most Read