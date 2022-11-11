Members of the parade remove their headdress and bow their heads for a prayer Thursday during the 2021 Remembrance Day ceremony in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)

Members of the parade remove their headdress and bow their heads for a prayer Thursday during the 2021 Remembrance Day ceremony in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)

Langford Remembrance Day ceremony returning to Veterans Memorial Park

Road closures will be in place 10:30 a.m. to noon for the parade

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91 is once again hosting its Remembrance Day ceremony, starting at 10:30 a.m. today.

Expected to be a larger event than the past two editions, which were restricted in size due to the pandemic, the event will also feature a parade marching from Station Avenue to the cenotaph at Veterans Memorial Park, where the ceremony will take place.

Motorists are advised to be aware of street closures by the West Shore RCMP to allow the parade to take place.

Between 10:30 a.m. and noon, the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Goldstream Avenue, Veterans Memorial Parkway from Meaford Avenue to Goldstream Avenue, and Station Avenue from the Langford Legion will be closed. All traffic will either be diverted or turned around during the closures.

More to come …

READ MORE: Langford veteran recalls psychological toll of peacekeeping in the Balkans

READ MORE: ‘This is for all of us’: Indigenous sailor honoured with medal from CFB Esquimalt commander

@JSamanski
justin.samanski-langille@goldstreamgazette.com
Pearl Harbour bombing photos donated to Interior B.C. museum
The City of Victoria Remembrance Day ceremony to be held at B.C. legislature cenotaph

Richard Coles, chair of the honours and awards committee with the Royal Canadian Legion Saanich Peninsula Branch 37, and Val Noyes, Legion secretary, past president and chair of the poppy and Remembrance committee, stand next to Sidney’s cenotaph. (Black Press Media file photo)
Esquimalt’s Remembrance Day parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Tudor House on Admirals and Esquimalt roads, and ends at the Cenotaph in Memorial Park around noon. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria Remembrance ceremony will take place on the grounds of the legislature at 10:30 a.m. (Courtesy of Victoria Tourism)
Charles Etchell graduated high school in 1943 and joined the Royal Canadian Air Force that July. (Courtesy Carlton House)
