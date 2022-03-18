Langford city hall on Goldstream Avenue began welcoming 10 members of the public during council meetings as of March 7. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Langford reopens council chambers to public

Only 10 members of the public will be able to attend to start

Langford’s council chambers are now open to the public during council meetings, with limited capacity.

Ten members of the public are now able to attend meetings in person, on the third floor of the Langford city hall building on Goldstream Avenue.

Doors open at 5 p.m. In a statement, the city asks anyone experiencing any symptoms of illness not to attend meetings. People will still be able to participate over Zoom.

The city’s statement adds they will try and rotate who gets into council chambers to ensure everyone gets a chance to attend in person.

In addition to the symptoms requirement, people will have to wear masks, social distance, sanitize hands and stay seated during meetings unless it’s their time to speak.

