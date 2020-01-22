Langford resident called 911 to report crash before police began homicide investigation

Police found man dead in vehicle Monday night

West Shore RCMP and major crime investigators are investigating a homicide after finding a man, dead, inside a vehicle on Monday night in Langford.

Colleen Kennedy was driving to her Langford home on Humpback Road just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday with her boyfriend when they came across a silver Toyota 4Runner that appeared to have crashed into a tree. Kennedy said the front end of the vehicle was crumpled and the passenger-side door looked like it was open. She said it looked like the air bags were also deployed. The vehicle was almost perpendicular to the road, not leaving any room to drive past it. The couple was driving towards Sooke Road from the Westhills area.

The section of Humpback Road where she found the vehicle is heavily wooded, narrow and Kennedy said it was pitch black. With her vehicle’s headlights illuminating the roadway as well as a flashlight in hand, Kennedy rolled down her vehicle’s window and shouted to see if anyone would respond. When there was no response, she said she got out of her vehicle for a moment but quickly got back in out of fear. She said she could not clearly see a body in the front or passenger seats of the vehicle.

READ ALSO: Police investigate homicide after man found dead in vehicle in Langford

“So we’re pulling up and we’re like what do we do? My instant thought is someone has been thrown from the vehicle or they’re dying,” Kennedy said. “It’s a scary scene … I felt like there was a life at risk so I called the police right away.”

Kennedy said she saw a fire truck, ambulance and police respond to the scene. She said one of the paramedics peered into the vehicle and then recommended she and her boyfriend should get going. At the time, she didn’t know if there was anyone in the vehicle, let alone that it would turn into a homicide investigation.

“The next day I found out it was a homicide and I was kind of sick to my stomach,” Kennedy said.

The neighbourhood has felt unsafe to Kennedy before. She said she’s seen people sleeping in their vehicles and heard loud verbal fights. She has even stopped herself from pulling over to help two men jump their vehicle before because she felt uncomfortable.

She also said she has seen an SUV similar to the one that crashed, drive through her neighbourhood a few times.

“There’s not a lot of houses here so we see what goes on,” Kennedy said.

On Tuesday, a statement from West Shore RCMP said the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) is investigating the homicide. The statement said police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash near the 3100-block of Humpback Road in Langford on Jan. 20 around 11:30 p.m. Police said officers at the scene found a dead man inside the vehicle.

READ ALSO: RCMP confirm foul play in death of 60-year-old Metchosin man

West Shore RCMP was unable to clarify exactly where inside the vehicle the man was found. Foul play is suspected and both RCMP and VIIMCU are gathering evidence.

Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said evidence gathered so far is leading police to believe it was a targeted incident.

“The victim was the intended victim,” Saggar said at a news conference.

On Tuesday afternoon, police tape was seen at the intersection of Humpback Road and Irwin Road as well as on the other end of Humpback Road in the 3100-block. At least three vehicles could be seen past the police tape on Humpback Road – one of them under a tent.

Humpback Road was closed at Irwin Road Tuesday. Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a vehicle in the 3100-block of Humpback Road. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

On Wednesday morning, the road was open to vehicle traffic again with just the remainder of the police barricade left in the brush on the side of Humpback Road.

Saggar said the investigation is in its early stages and that police will not be releasing the victim’s name. Investigators have been in the area canvassing the neighbourhood, according to Saggar.

Tanya Barnes, a long-time employee of Ma Miller’s Liquor Store, said police asked the business for security footage but would not give her any details about the incident. She said some customers have been speaking about it, and noted that the area has always had a heavier police presence.

“It’s just creepy,” Barnes said.

READ ALSO: RCMP identifies persons of interest in murder of Metchosin man

Saggar said she is hoping to have more information about the investigation next week.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed it is investigating the death of a man matching the description of the incident. Other details were not made available because police are treating it as a suspicious death. Since it is early on in the investigation, cause of death has not been confirmed.

Investigators are seeking witnesses who may have been in the area of the 3100-block of Humpback Road between 9 p.m. and midnight on Jan. 20. The public is also asked to review any home security video surveillance and vehicle dash camera footage that may have captured suspicious activity.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit information line at 250-380-6211.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian public health agencies ramping up preparations in response to new virus
Next story
Man killed by police in Lytton called 911, asking to be shot: RCMP

Just Posted

All Carlton Cards stores closing in the coming weeks

Schurman Retail Group stores across North America will close, including 79 in Canada

Future space homes could be made of mushrooms

NASA explores use of fungi to build structures in space

Langford resident called 911 to report crash before police began homicide investigation

Police found man dead in vehicle Monday night

Meet Arthur Heart, Oak Bay Avenue’s resident stickman

Contest winner dubs stickman Art Heart

Sidney cadet takes home gold at South Island Zone biathlon

‘Rising star’ sets her sights on provincials

Four things ‘not’ to do if you run into Prince Harry and Meghan in B.C.

Here is a list of some things you definitely should NOT do, according to the BBC

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 21

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Manitoba RCMP spent less than $800K on massive manhunt for Port Alberni men

Manitoba RCMP helped with 17-day search through the province’s northern terrain

Island Bakery in Cobble Hill to close

Cobble Hill store in business since 1982

Man killed by police in Lytton called 911, asking to be shot: RCMP

Howard Schantz, also known as Barry Schantz was killed following a standoff at his Lytton home

Canadian public health agencies ramping up preparations in response to new virus

Health officials have said there are no confirmed cases of the emerging coronavirus in Canada

‘Naughty boy’: Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77

The comedian has been suffering from a rare form of dementia

VIDEO: Protesters occupying a downtown government building leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Jan. 22

Successful end to search for kayakers along the Island river

Father and son located tired and cold, but otherwise OK

Most Read