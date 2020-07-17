Langford resident concerned over development to host sit-in outside city hall

Proposal has yet to be presented to council

Langford resident J Scott and over two dozen neighbours are upset over a proposal for two 11-storey buildings along Fairway Avenue. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

A group of Langford residents is planning a sit-in on Monday outside Langford city hall to raise concerns over a development involving a pair of 11-storey buildings along Fairway Avenue.

“We’re not planning to disturb the peace,” said J Scott, the organizer of Fairway Neighbours Unite, a grassroots group of residents. “We want to have our concerns heard and we’re tired of being shut out of the process. This isn’t the appropriate sized development for our neighbourhood and it feels like we’re in the dark.”

The resident is disappointed a proposal would be considered in a neighbourhood of mostly single-family homes with one level. Design Build Services (DB Services) hasn’t confirmed the details of the proposal as they say it would be “inappropriate and unprofessional” to release details prior to their presentation to council.

Langford says the proposal hasn’t been scheduled on any upcoming agendas.

The sit-in takes place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 20.

