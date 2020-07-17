Langford resident J Scott and over two dozen neighbours are upset over a proposal for two 11-storey buildings along Fairway Avenue. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Langford resident concerned over development to host sit-in outside city hall

Proposal has yet to be presented to council

A group of Langford residents is planning a sit-in on Monday outside Langford city hall to raise concerns over a development involving a pair of 11-storey buildings along Fairway Avenue.

“We’re not planning to disturb the peace,” said J Scott, the organizer of Fairway Neighbours Unite, a grassroots group of residents. “We want to have our concerns heard and we’re tired of being shut out of the process. This isn’t the appropriate sized development for our neighbourhood and it feels like we’re in the dark.”

The resident is disappointed a proposal would be considered in a neighbourhood of mostly single-family homes with one level. Design Build Services (DB Services) hasn’t confirmed the details of the proposal as they say it would be “inappropriate and unprofessional” to release details prior to their presentation to council.

Langford says the proposal hasn’t been scheduled on any upcoming agendas.

The sit-in takes place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 20.

RELATED: Langford residents concerns rise over proposal for two 11-storey buildings

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

City of Langford

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Black, Indigenous people report misconduct by B.C.’s municipal police forces twice as often as others
Next story
Sooke council supports plans for dog park at John Phillips Memorial Park

Just Posted

Hearts alive summer art display on the way in Oak Bay

Twenty-four hearts will flow in the wind to boost community spirit

Fairfield cannabis store gains footing after opening mid-pandemic

Victoria shop modeled after standard retail stores, displays

Victoria mayor responds to Oak Bay Council with letter about bike way

Oak Bay council offered visit by Victoria planners regarding Richardson bike way

Six more speeders stuck with tickets in Saanich as excessive speeding spike continues

Police report nearly 115 excessive speeding incidents in 2020 so far

One in custody after reports of man carrying firearm at Mount Doug Park

Public evacuated as police searched the park

VIDEO: Summerland mayor destroys bandanas with Confederate symbol

Confederate flag shown at anti-racism parade on July 16 had been purchased at local store

Black Press Media launches updated Overdose Prevention resource guide

A total 296 people died from overdoses on Vancouver Island in first six months of 2020

VIDEO: Conservation officer swims to free goose entangled in fishing net at B.C. Lake

Officer receives crowd’s applause upon success at Abbotsford’s Mill Lake

Vancouver Island RCMP arrest man in connection to alleged sexual offences

Mounties had asked for public’s help in case

Blue Jays can’t play home games in Toronto after federal government rebuffs plan

MLB season slated to start next week

‘A grave concern’: European green crabs discovered on Haida Gwaii

Aggressive invasive species discovered in Skidegate Inlet; working group formed to decide next steps

Learning about animals goes online with BC SPCA’s summer camps for kids

Kids can learn to speak ‘cat’ and more in SPCA’s weekly online summer sessions

RCMP continue search for woman with Vancouver Island ties

Major Crimes Unit takes over case of woman missing from Fort St John

B.C. Premier apologizes, says he misspoke on comments about drug addiction

B.C. set a new record of 175 overdose deaths in June

Most Read