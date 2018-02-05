Langford resident protests construction noise with rock music

Resident played rock on and off for about four hours

With construction booming in the West Shore, it’s no surprise that every once in a while crews will be up bright and early getting the job done.

But one Langford resident has found a unique way of protesting early-morning construction noise – by playing rock music on the street on Monday.

“It was in protest to the construction starting too early. It was one of those things where ‘if you make that kind of noise, I’m going to make this kind of noise’,” said Elana Biranbaum, neighbour and owner of The Learning Nook Junior Kindergarten across the street. “It ended turning into this fun, friendly jam session in the morning.”

When construction started at 7 a.m., Biranbaum saw her neighbour Josh setting up his drum set and guitar on his front lawn, and initially thought he was posting it for sale. That’s when he started rocking out, playing original music on and off for about four hours.

Despite the protest, Biranbaum said most people in the neighbourhood enjoyed the usual start to the work week. She noted the flaggers and the kids in her care were dancing along to the music as well.

“If every Monday morning started like this, I would be one happy camper,” Biranbaum laughed. “I hope he gets some fame out of all of this.”

