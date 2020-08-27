A Langford resident has concerns about safety, garbage and raucous behaviour at South Glen Lake beach. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)

Langford resident raises alarm over south Glen Lake beach

Parties at small swimming beach at Glen Cove cause concern

According to Langford resident Nathan Morrison, it’s no picnic these days at south Glen Lake beach because of a number of concerns, including safety, garbage and raucous behaviour.

“It’s never been maintained since we moved here six years ago,” said Morrison, who lives nearby on Ayton Place. “There’s real safety concerns, especially for kids.”

He outlined several issues, including a deteriorating dock that has left a trail of Styrofoam littering the beach, in an Aug. 2 email to the City of Langford, but has not received a reply.

“The garbage is barely picked up, there’s empty beer cans, cigarette butts on the dock. My kids just pulled a bunch of glass from the swimming area underwater,” Morrison said. “With all of the high-density development being built around us, we are scared it will just get worse. As a city park, you would expect it to be maintained.”

The behaviour of young adults who gather every weekend drinking, smoking, playing loud music and shouting profanities is a concern as well, he added.

“To Langford’s credit, there’s been more bylaw presence lately,” he noted in an interview with the Gazette.

A spokesperson for the City of Langford indicated the beach is within the Capital Regional District’s right of way for the Galloping Goose Trail. Langford has an agreement with the CRD to do maintenance at the beach, and the dock is being replaced or repaired.

A spokesperson with the CRD confirmed that although the beach is accessible from the Galloping Goose Trail, the stairs, dock and beach area are managed by the City of Langford.

Langford did not respond to several requests for comment regarding Morrison’s other concerns before the Gazette’s deadline.

Morrison also has an issue with Ayton Place. “Our neighbourhood is not being maintained. The gravel is still missing with huge potholes created by the snowplows last winter.”

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

 

